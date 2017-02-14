First ‘Slenderman’ trial will be in Waukesha County

A Waukesha County judge has rejected a request to move the trial for one of two girls accused in the “Slenderman” stabbing case. “Coverage has certainly been extensive, and it seems like everybody in Waukesha is intimately familiar with that, so we were expecting the judge to grant that motion,” said Anthony Cotton, the attorney for 15 year-old Morgan Geyser. “It’s disappointing.”

Geyser will stand trial in October. The judge also ruled that a confession she gave to police will be admissible at trial. Geyser and Anissa Wier are being tried as adults for stabbing a classmate 19 times when they were 12 years-old in 2014. The girl survived.