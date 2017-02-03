Green Bay holds off UIC

Warren Jones scored 18 points and Kenneth Lowe added 16 as the Green Bay Phoenix came from behind to knock off the UIC Flames 84-80 on Thursday night at the Resch Center.

The Flames closed to within two points twice in the last 30 seconds, but both times the Phoenix thwarted the momentum by sinking free throws.

Green Bay (14-9, 8-3 HL) was a perfect 8 for 8 from the line in the last minute of the game and finished 22 of 29 for the game. UIC (11-12, 4-6) was 7 for 9 at the free throw line.

Dominique Matthews led UIC with 22 points.

The Phoenix will face Valparaiso on Saturday in a noon tip at the Resch Center. The Crusaders won the first meeting and has a two game lead atop the Horizon League standings over the Phoenix.

Valparaiso 71, Milwaukee 53

Alec Peters scored a game-high 22 points and Milwaukee managed just two baskets in a 13-minute, 36-second span bridging the first and second halves on the way to a 71-53 victory in Milwaukee.

The Panthers (8-16, 4-7) had gone to overtime in each of their previous three games, winning twice. But they trailed from start to finish as Horizon League-leading Valparaiso (19-4, 9-1) won easily.

Cody Wichmann scored 17 second half points to lead the Panthers.