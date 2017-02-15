Hortonville police chief suspended

The Police Commission in the Outagamie County Village of Hortonville has suspended Police Chief Michael Sullivan for two weeks – with another possible six weeks of suspension held open for violating department policies.

A 15-page decision issued Wednesday morning addresses a total of six allegations made against Sullivan, including inappropriate conduct and inappropriate disclosure of confidential information.

The commission stopped short of firing Sullivan, has been on administrative leave since October. A two-day hearing was held in December to determine his fate.

Sullivan has been the chief in Hortonville since January 2003, according to his LinkedIn profile. He’s previously worked in Combined Locks and Sun Prairie.

WTAQ