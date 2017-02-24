Janesville man charged in 2000 cold case rape

A Janesville man taken into custody after DNA evidence linked him to a nearly 17-year-old rape case has made an appearance in Rock County Court. At 53-year-old Kelly L. Baxter’s initial appearance Friday afternoon assistant District Attorney Gwanny Tjoa argued the court should set a high bond.

Baxter’s attorney Ashley Morse argued that a signature bond would be appropriate as he only has one misdemeanor on his record. Court Commissioner Stephen Meyer disagreed and set bail at $30,000 cash on charges of burglary and second degree sexual assault.

Baxter was arrested this week after DNA that was collected following a fourth degree sexual assault of a child conviction last year matched evidence taken from the rape of a 78-year-old woman in 2000.

He’s due back in court March 2nd.

WCLO