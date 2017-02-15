John Paul Cullen dead at age 91

The former head of an iconic Wisconsin construction firm has died. John Paul Cullen served as president of Janesville based J.P. Cullen & Sons from the 1960s until the 1980s, when he turned the company over to his sons.

During Cullen’s tenure, the company worked on projects around the state, including expansions at the Janesville General Motors plant, as well as Beloit Memorial Hospital.

Cullen was born in 1925 in Madison and began working at the family business in 1950 after serving in the Army in World War II and graduating from the University of Nebraska. Cullen was 91 and died Sunday at his home in Edgerton.