Koenig expected to start at Ohio State on Thursday (AUDIO)

Wisconsin Badger senior guard Bronson Koenig says he came out of Sunday’s win over Maryland feeling good and expects to start Thursday’s Big Ten Conference matchup with Ohio State in Columbus.

Koenig was held out of the Michigan game last week with a left-calf injury and came off the bench against Maryland. But he played 31 minutes in Wisconsin’s 71-60 win over the Terrapins.

The Badgers (22-5, 11-3 Big Ten) need a win Thursday night to move back into a tie with Purdue (23-5, 12-3), a 74-70 overtime winner over Penn State on Tuesday night.

Koenig’s shooting numbers slumped after he suffered the injury in a January 24 game against Penn State. But he still hit several big shots along the way.

While Koenig isn’t fully recovered, but he is feeling much better. Koenig is hoping his shooting touch will return, just in time for the stretch drive and the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

AUDIO: Bronson Koenig felt good after playing 31 minutes on Sunday :09

AUDIO: Bronson Koenig says it was good to hit shots against Maryland :08

AUDIO: Koenig says in hindsight, not playing at Michigan was good :15