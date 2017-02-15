Koenig gets some rest as Badgers prepare for Michigan

Wisconsin senior guard Bronson Koenig has been hampered by a left-calf injury since late January. Badger coach Greg Gard gave Koenig the day off on Tuesday to rest.

Koenig is expected to play Thursday night when the Badgers (21-4, 10-2 Big Ten) face the Michigan Wolverines (16-9, 6-6 Big Ten) in Ann Arbor.

Koenig is averaging 13.4 points a game, but that average is dipped to 8.8 points a game since the injury. His shooting percentages dropped during that stretch, hitting just 25% from the field and 22% from three-point range.

Michigan is playing good basketball right now, having won four of their last six games. They’re led by point guard Derrick Walton Jr., who is averaging 23 points, five assists and six rebounds over his last five games.