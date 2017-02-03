Phoenix women upset in HL play

The Green Bay Phoenix saw their 11-game winning streak snapped, falling for the first time in Horizon League play 74-71 against Oakland in Rochester, Michigan on Thursday night.

The Golden Grizzlies (12-10, 6-5) handed the Phoenix (19-3, 10-1) the loss in the final seconds of the game. Sha’keya Graves picked off an inbound pass with seven seconds left and took it the length of the floor for a layup. She was fouled on the play and converted the free throw.

After Oakland scored 29 points in the third quarter, the Phoenix entered the fourth quarter trailing for just the third time this season (63-61). The Phoenix quickly erased the deficit, but the lead would change hands five times in the final quarter.

Mehren Kraker led all scorers with 24 points on 9 of 20 shooting from the field. Jessica Lindstrom added 18 points and nine rebounds in the loss.

Green Bay shot 48.3% (29-60) from the field, while Oakland was 47.2% (25-53).

Oakland had five players score in double figures, led by Taylor Gleason’s 20 points.

Green Bay plays at Detroit on Saturday.

Panthers fall

Elsewhere in Horizon League play, the Milwaukee Panthers fell at Detroit, 77-63.