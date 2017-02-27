Phoenix women win 19th straight HL regular season title

A week ago, the Green Bay Phoenix trailed Wright State by two games in the race for the Horizon League title. Their streak of 18-straight regular season league titles looked like would be coming to an end.

Then, the Raiders lost to Detroit while the Phoenix were winning at home to close to within 1-game with two to play. Green Bay followed that with a Friday night win over the Raiders to move back into a first place tie with one game left to play.

That game took place on Sunday, where the Phoenix jumped out to a 20-2 lead in the first quarter and rolled to a 74-37 win over Northern Kentucky to capture a share of their 19th straight Horizon League regular season championship.

Junior Jessica Lindstrom led the Phoenix with 14 points and eight rebounds.

Green Bay, based on its two regular season wins over Wright State, earned the number-1 seed in the upcoming Horizon League tournament. They’ll face the winner of an opening round game between Valparaiso and Youngstown State in second round action on Saturday.