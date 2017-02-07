Pocan hopes progressives stay engaged

A Wisconsin Congressman hopes those working to oppose President Trump’s policies will remain involved in those efforts.

Millions turned out at demonstrations nationwide last month to protest the new administration, while members of Congress have been flooded with calls and emails in recent weeks opposing actions by Trump and his cabinet picks. U.S. Representative Mark Pocan (D-WI) says he wants to see that level of interest continue. “People are having real effect, and we just got to make sure they understand that if they keep doing this…they can really build a movement, rather just having a moment.”

Still, Pocan is stopping short of comparing it to the rise of the Tea Party after President Obama’s election in 2008. “To me, the Tea Party has been part of what’s jeopardized everything in the country,” he argues. “We don’t pass budgets, we don’t pass appropriations bills, it was largely built on racism and anti-government sentiment…they built a Frankenstein monster that has basically been the most destructive force I’ve ever seen in modern government.”

The Madison Democrat says people should look for local and national organizations to get involved with – especially those that have a legal arm that’s actively opposing federal policies. Pocan says that’s where much of the battle is likely to be in the next few years.