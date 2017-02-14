Pocan wants report on Russian election interference declassified

Congressional Democrats — and some Republicans — are calling for an investigation into President Donald Trump’s ties with Russia, following the resignation of national security adviser Michael Flynn.

“Currently the House and Senate intelligence committees are investigating Russian interference in our elections, and I applaud them for taking the issue so seriously,” said Wisconsin Democrat, Representative Mark Pocan. “We need to take this right to the people. The classified report about election interference by the Russians could in my opinion, with appropriate protections, be declassified so that the American people could see it for themselves.”

While Senate Republicans John Cornyn of Texas and Roy Blount of Missouri called on Flynn to testify in any investigation, Wisconsin Republican Senator Ron Johnson focused on White House leaks which he said could be damaging to the President.

“Leaks of this nature are incredibly damaging to the United States,” Johnson told Fox News on Tuesday.

Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com

House Speaker Paul Ryan briefly addressed Flynn’s resignation during a press conference in Washington on Tuesday, calling it “the right thing to do.” The Janesville Republican added: “I’m not going to pre-judge any of the circumstances surrounding this until we have all of the information.”