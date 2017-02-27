River Falls captures WIAC crown

River Falls captured the WIAC Tournament Championship, knocking off Oshkosh 60-59. The Falcons captured the automatic bid for the NCAA Division III tournament in the process.

Clay Seifert’s jump shot with 2:35 to play put River Falls (24-3) up 60-58. Oshkosh’s Max Schebel made one free throw with 1:59 left and that closed out the scoring.

The Titans (17-10) had a chance. Ben Boots, who shoots 86.7% from the free-throw line on the season, missed both free throws after he was fouled with 55-seconds left and then missed a three-pointer at the buzzer.

Midwest Conference

Ripon College knocked off Lake Forest 81-72 to capture the men’s Midwest Conference Championship and earn a trip the NCAA Division III tournament for the first time since 2002.

The Red Hawks (20-5) got 31 points from three-time conference player of the year Ty Sabin. It was Sabin who poured in 50 points in Ripon’s semifinal win over Cornell.

Midwest Conference Women

St. Norbert College knocked off Cornell 59-54 to earn a trip to the NCAA Division III Tournament.

Jelena Ostojic and Mallory Nickerson scored 13 points each for the Green Knights (20-5).

NACC Women’s tournament

The Lakeland Muskies (20-7) used a 10-4 run over the final four minutes to knock off top-seeded Concordia (22-5) to claim the NACC tournament title in Mequon.