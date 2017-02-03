Sheriff David Clarke sued over airport detention of Milwaukee man

A Milwaukee man is suing Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke. Dan Black said his civil rights were violated when he was detained at Mitchell Airport after a flight from Dallas last month. That was after a brief exchange between the two on the plane. When he got off the plane in Milwaukee, he was detained by six deputies and two K-9s.

Black said he was questioned about his political views of Sheriff Clarke, and refused to answer. Black said he was willing to forgive and forget, until mocking posts appeared on the Sheriff’s Department Facebook page.

“He clearly thinks he’s a big tough guy, and thinks he can do what he wants, thinks he has no one to answer to. Well now he has to answer to the courts,” Black said.

Six deputies and Milwaukee County are also named in the federal lawsuit. The Sheriff’s Department said can’t comment on pending litigation.