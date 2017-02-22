State Trooper charged with possession of child porn

Shocking allegations against a former Wisconsin law enforcement officer are contained in a criminal complaint filed in Jefferson County.

Investigators found “dozens of videos depicting children engaged in sexually explicit conduct” at the home of a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper. Agents with the state Department of Justice served a search warrant last Friday at the Cambridge home of 53-year-old Frank Torrez. Torrez resigned from his job that day.

The criminal complaint says Torrez admitted to downloading and viewing child pornography. Torrez faces 10 counts of possession of child pornography related to videos found on a hard drive. The complaint says child porn was also found on at least six other devices recovered from Torrez’s home.