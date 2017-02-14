Syrian refugee in Wisconsin files federal lawsuit over immigration order

A federal lawsuit has been filed by a Syrian refugee living in Wisconsin, who is challenging a federal order stopping immigration from his home country.

The lawsuit was filed anonymously by a man living in Dane County, who says his efforts to bring his wife and 3-year-old daughter to the U.S. from Aleppo were halted last month when President Donald Trump signed an executive order stopping the refugee program and banning travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

The man was granted asylum in May of last year so he could escape torture in Syria, where he had been imprisoned. The lawsuit says his family remains in hiding.

The case is one of several lawsuits prompted by the president’s executive order, which was has been suspended by a federal court in California.