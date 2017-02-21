Threat closes Jewish Community Center in Whitefish Bay again

For the second time in a month, a Jewish Community Center in suburban Milwaukee was closed after receiving a bomb threat.

Officials at the Whitefish Bay center say the building was safely evacuated. The center was closed for over two hours, with no bomb found and nobody hurt.

In a message posted on the center’s website, the board of directors offered thanks to the community for the quick response.

It was among at least ten Jewish centers targeted throughout the country on Monday — and the FBI and the U.S. Justice Department said it would look for civil rights violations, while local police investigate the individual incidents.

Among the places also targeted Monday was Saint Paul, Minnesota.