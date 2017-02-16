Trice to get the start for Wisconsin tonight

The Wisconsin Badgers will go with freshman D’Mitrik Trice at point guard tonight, replacing injured senior Bronson Koenig against the Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Badger coach Greg Gard made the announcement this morning after Koenig missed the last two days of practice with a left-calf injury.

Koenig is averaging 13.4 points a game this season, shooting 41.6% overall and 37.9% from three-point range. But he has struggled since suffering the calf injury in late January. Over the last five games, Koenig has hit just 25% of his field goal opportunities and 22% from distance.

Trice averaged 6.7 points in 13 non-conference games, shooting 50% from the field and 60% from three-point range. In 12 Big Ten games, those numbers of dropped to 4.3 points while shooting 34% from the field and 27% from distance.

Trice did play much better against Northwestern on Sunday, scoring 11 points and pulling down six rebounds.

The Badgers head into tonight’s game against the Wolverines, just a half-game in front of both Purdue and Maryland.

Wisconsin beat Michigan in the first meeting this season, 68-64 in Madison.