Turnout likely to be low for spring primary

Wisconsin’s Spring Primary is next Tuesday, February 21.

There’s only one statewide race on the ballot – a three way primary for state Superintendent of Public Instruction. Incumbent Tony Evers faces Lowell Holtz and John Humphries. There are also races for circuit court judge in Manitiwoc, Polk and Trempeleau Counties, and local races.

Voter can find out what’s on the ballot online at myvote.wi.gov.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission is not predicting turnout for Tuesday. There have been three Spring Primaries for DPI Superintendent since 2001, in which the average turnout has been just under 6 percent.