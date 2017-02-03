UW System website has help for victims of sexual violence and harassment

The University of Wisconsin System has put up a new website to help students deal with problems involving sexual harassment and violence on campus.

The online resource will get users in touch with support at all 26 campuses.

In July 2014, President Cross charged the UW System Task Force on Sexual Violence and Harassment with leading and coordinating system wide efforts to strengthen the UW System’s capacity to prevent sexual violence and harassment, and provide safe classroom, living and campus environments across the System and adjacent campus communities.

The website was one of the recommendations from the task force. The website is at www.wisconsin.edu/sexual-assault-harassment.