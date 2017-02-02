Walker and Baldwin in Twitter feud over Gorsuch

Move over, President Donald Trump. Wisconsin’s Republican governor and Democratic U.S. Senator used the president’s favorite social media platform for a Twitter feud on Thursday, over Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch.

It began when Governor Scott Walker tweeted that Senator Tammy Baldwin “is out of the mainstream. Refuses to meet with judge whose experience is nearly identical to Judge Garland.”

Judge Merrick Garland was nominated to the seat by President Barack Obama, but Senate Republicans refused to hold hearings. Baldwin has said that she will not support Gorsuch, who the president nominated to fill the seat left vacant by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia.

Baldwin responded to Walker, tweeting, “Your opportunity to weigh in on Gorsuch ended with your short-lived Pres campaign. Focus on fixing WI’s roads and bridges. #priorities.”

Walker followed up with “Maybe that plays well in Madison but the rest of the state would like a Senator,” and “Apparently pandering to liberal special interests in Washington is more important to you than listening to WI residents.”

