Walker says refugee process needs to focus on safety

No matter how the federal government vets refugees from Syria and other countries, Governor Scott Walker says his priority is on making sure those coming in to the U.S. are not a threat to others.

Walker told reporters in Madison Tuesday that he wants to make sure those coming in to the country are safe. “As long as they’re safe, I’ve got no problem with refugees,” he said.

The comments follow a federal court decision that blocked an executive order signed by President Donald Trump, which banned travel to the U.S. from seven majority Muslim countries and halted the flow of Syrian refugees into the country.

After an appeals panel upheld the decision, the Trump administration indicated it will not immediately ask the U.S. Supreme Court to take up the case. Still, Walker said he expects the White House will still look to “alter” the process for vetting those entering the country.

“I just want to make sure, whatever format they use – whether they restart, scrap it, start up with another format – we want to ensure security is the number one priority of whatever system they have,” the governor said.