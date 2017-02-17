Walker signs first bill of session

Governor Scott Walker has signed the first bill of the new legislative session. The bill assists a cheese maker in Sheboygan County by allowing creation of a Tax Incremental Finance (TIF) District in the town of Oostburg.

That will help Masters Gallery Foods build a $30 million dollar cheese packaging and distribution plant. The project is expectec to create 120 jobs within the next three years.

Wisconsin’s TIF statute lets local governments keep all of the increased property taxes from new developments to build infrastructure like streets for business facilities.