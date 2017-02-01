Walker talks Act 10 with the Trump administration (AUDIO)

Governor Scott Walker says part of his visit to the White House last week involved discussion about expanding his collective bargaining legislation nationally.

Walker visited Washington last Friday, where he met with President Donald Trump in the oval office and then with Vice President Mike Pence. During that visit with Pence, Walker said the discussion included how they might take “bits and pieces” of Act 10 and civil service reforms and apply them at the national level.

AUDIO: Gov. Walker talks about his visit with President Trump

“It’s something that they’re interested in,” Walker told reporters Wednesday during a stop in suburban Milwaukee. “It’s something we’re certainly willing to offer our assistance on, particularly if it helps improve, not just the nation, but in turn helps improve the ability to be better stewards of the taxpayers’ dollars here in Wisconsin.”

The 2011 law reduced the collective bargaining power of many public sector employee unions. The measure sparked massive protests in Wisconsin and a wave of recall elections against lawmakers, as well as one targeting the governor.