The Milwaukee Brewers have nine players from their system that will take part in the World Baseball Classic this spring.

Big leaguers Jonathan Villar, Hernan Perez, Wily Peralta and Carlos Torres will take part.

Minor league players Jorge Lopez, Hiram Burgos, Andrew Barbosa, Cody Decker and Wei-Chung Wang will play as well.

The WBC runs from March 6-22.