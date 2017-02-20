WIAC basketball playoffs begin Tuesday

WIAC regular season champion River Falls and second place Oshkosh have secured opening round byes in the league playoffs, which start on Tuesday night.

Stout will travel to Whitewater and La Crosse is at Eau Claire for the two opening round games. The winners advance to Thursday’s second round with the WIAC Champion to be crowned on Saturday.

Oshkosh (16-9, 9-5 WIAC) beat Stout 73-55 on Saturday in Menomonie to secure the second seed. They started the day tied with Whitewater and Eau Claire but owned all of the tiebreakers.

Whitewater knocked off Eau Claire 70-68 in overtime. Stevens Point, which isn’t eligible for the playoffs, knocked off La Crosse 88-78 and River Falls knocked off Platteville 65-61.