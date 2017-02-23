Winter storm on track for parts of northern Wisconsin

A winter storm is expected to roll across much of northwestern Wisconsin and parts of east central Minnesota late Thursday night through Friday.

The National Weather Service has a Winter Storm Watch in place for the region, with the most snow likely in Wisconsin’s Price, Ashland, Iron and parts of Sawyer Counties, where six to twelve inches is forecast.

Predicted snowfall amounts for Douglas, Bayfield, Pine and Burnett Counties were decreased in updated forecasts on Thursday morning.

People in the affected areas will find travel difficult with heavy snow and winds gusting to 30 miles per hour and even higher near Lake Superior.

