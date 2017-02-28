Wisconsin 15th in U.S. News & World Report rankings

We’re number 15 out of 50. Wisconsin is the 15th best state in the nation overall, according to the just-released ranking from U.S. News and World Report. The annual report takes into consideration 68 metrics in seven main categories: health care, education, infrastructure, crime and corrections, opportunity, economy and government.

Wisconsin’s highest categorical rankings were 5th in government and 10th in crime and corrections.

Midwestern neighbors Iowa and Minnesota were ranked higher, 6th and 3rd respectively. Massachusetts took the top spot, Louisiana the bottom. You can find out more about the report here.