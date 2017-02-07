Wisconsin delegation splits on DeVos vote

Wisconsin two U.S. Senators voted along party lines Tuesday, as the Senate confirmed President Donald Trump’s controversial nominee to lead the Department of Education.

Vice President Mike Pence cast the tie-breaking vote to confirm Betsy DeVos as the next secretary of the Department of Education, following almost 24 hours of debate on the Senate floor.

Several Democrats gave lengthy floor speeches outlining their concerns about DeVos, a wealthy businesswoman who has been an advocate for school choice and voucher programs. DeVos has also made several large donations to Republican political candidates. Many of the arguments against her focused on her lack of experience in the public school system.

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) was one of fifty Republican senator to vote in favor of confirming DeVos. In a statement, Johnson said he was “pleased” to support her nomination. “No child, regardless of background or ZIP code, should be denied the opportunity to receive a first-rate education.”

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) voted against DeVos. In a statement posted to Twitter, Baldwin said it came down to the fact that DeVos lacks the public education experience and qualifications necessary to do the job.