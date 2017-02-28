Wisconsin lawmakers invited to President Trump’s speech

Several Republican state lawmakers will be in the House gallery tonight for President Trump’s first address to Congress.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester), along with state Representatives Samantha Kerman (R-Salem), Amy Loudenbeck (R-Clinton), and Tyler August (R-Lake Geneva), were invited to attend tonight’s speech by House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI).

Vos says he’s excited about the opportunity and the idea that Republicans are returning to the “roots” on which the nation was founded on by returning more power to the states and making them laboratories of Democracy. “I think as we look at the solutions that they’re coming up with, we’re just there to reinforce that states are places where we can have innovation.”

The Rochester Republican says he’s hopeful it will be an issue the president discusses in his speech. “The idea is to devolve power from Washington and bureaucrats who have probably never been to most places in Wisconsin, and return it back to legislators and the governor, who of course have to face the voters.”