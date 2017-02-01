Wisconsin Senators divided over Trump Supreme Court nominee

Reaction from Wisconsin’s Senate delegation to President Donald Trump’s nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court is falling along party lines.

Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) called it a “daunting task” to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia on the court, who he described as a man of “unwavering devotion to freedom and the rule of law.” Johnson said in a statement that “it appears that Judge Gorsuch has a similar fidelity to the Constitution and integrity to apply the law as a judge, not a superlegislator. I’m looking forward to meeting Judge Gorsuch and supporting his nomination.”

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) called the nomination another sign that Trump is pursuing a “go it alone approach of extremism,” with a nominee that shows he’s intent on creating more division for the country. “Instead of putting forward a mainstream nominee for the vacant Supreme Court seat, he has offered someone who will have a hard time earning bipartisan support,” she said in a statement.

“The importance of the Supreme Court and the decisions they make have a profound effect on the daily lives of all Americans so I will do my job to fully review Judge Gorsuch’s record. I also look forward to meeting with him because I have a number of concerns and questions about his deeply troubling record, particularly his rulings against disabled students, against workers, and against women’s reproductive health care,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin argued Americans deserve an independent Supreme Court Justice, who works to protect the interests and rights of all citizens.

Gorsuch’s nomination will require confirmation by the U.S. Senate.