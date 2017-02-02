Woman arrested in Fox Valley thefts

A woman suspected of stealing nearly $18,000 worth of personal care products from area stores was arrested in Chicago. Twenty-year-old Lovea Moore, faces theft charges in Brown and Outagamie counties.

Green Bay police say she stole Crest White Strips tooth-whitening strips, Rogaine hair-growth cream and shaving cartridges. Police say she’s suspected in thefts in Green Bay, De Pere, Oshkosh, Kaukauna, Neenah and Appleton.

Officers credit the Buffalo Grove Illinois Police Department with helping identify Moore. Investigators are still looking for more information on the thefts.

