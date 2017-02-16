Young teens held in shooting deaths of West Allis brothers

West Allis police say two boys, ages 13 and 14, were trying to steal money, marijuana, and video games when they got involved in the Sunday shooting deaths of two older teens. The 14 year-old is charged as an adult. Police say he used a gun he stole from his father.

Steven Kohn, the boy’s lawyer, said psychological tests have been ordered. “When you have an individual this young, it is better to have a professional make a judgement as to whether they are ingesting everything that is going on in court.”

A juvenile court judge ordered a doctor’s evaluation to determine whether the 14 year-old will stand trial in adult court or juvenile court. The older boy reportedly told police they had planned the robbery for days, but never planned to kill anyone. Both victims, ages 19 and 17, were brothers Croshian and Tarjan Edwards. The older Edwards brother died at the scene on Sunday, the younger teen died at a hospital on Tuesday.