Alec Cook expelled from UW

UW-Madison student Alec Cook has been expelled, after a campus review committee ruled that his sex related criminal case showed that he violated student policies against violence.

The 21-year-old business major was suspended last October after he was charged with 21 counts of sexually assaulting six women, and groping and stalking four others since March of 2015. A judge refused to drop four of the charges in January.

Cook is due back in Dane County Circuit Court March 31st for a pretrial hearing, and he has until March 24th to appeal his U-W expulsion.