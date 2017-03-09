Amendment eliminating state treasurer’s office headed to voters

Wisconsin voters will decide next year on whether to eliminate the office of state treasurer.

The state Assembly on Thursday gave final approval to a state constitutional amendment that would remove the elected office, which has seen its duties drastically cut in recent years. The vote clears the way for a statewide referendum in April 2018.

Assembly sponsor, Rep. Michael Schraa (R-Oshkosh) called it a “65 percent” issue, when the public ultimately takes a vote.

Schraa said that, if it’s rejected by voters, he’ll propose restoring duties to the office. “I’ll be the first legislator to step forward and to put responsibility back into that elected position.”

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos agreed, saying that if voters opt to keep the office, lawmakers should look at how to “better utilize” the office so taxpayers get the best value.