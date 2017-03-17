Animals rescued from ‘deplorable conditions’ in Forest County

More than 40 animals living in “deplorable conditions” have been seized from a property in northern Wisconsin. Photos provided Friday by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) showed members of the ASPCA Field Investigations and Response team assisting horses and wolf-dogs on a property in Crandon in Forest County.

The owner was arrested on cruelty-related charges, and other charges are possible, an ASPCA news release said. Investigators went to the property on complaints from residents about the owner breeding wolf-dog hybrids on her property and animals frequently escaping, posing a public safety risk.

“We’ve been concerned about these neglected animals for quite some time,” said Forest County Sheriff John Dennee.

Many wolf-dog hybrids were found kept on chains without access to proper food or water and suffering from various untreated medical conditions. Some were found running loose on the property. Responders also discovered horses that appeared to be suffering from neglect and malnutrition. Dead animals were also found on the property.

“We’re stepping in because the basic mental, social and physical needs of these animals are not being fulfilled and they are suffering from a very poor quality of life,” said Tim Rickey, vice president of ASPCA Field Investigations and Response. “Our immediate goal is to remove these animals over the next few days and provide much-needed medical care and treatment at our emergency shelter.”

The ASPCA will continue to work through the weekend, establishing humane traps to capture loose wolf-dog hybrids and transport them to an emergency shelter at an undisclosed location. The ASPCA will provide daily care, behavioral evaluations and enrichment for these animals until disposition is determined by the court. Agencies assisting the ASPCA with the removal of the animals in this case include Dane County Humane Society and the Wisconsin Horse Council.

In Wisconsin, individuals who own wolf-dog hybrids are required to obtain a license and meet minimum requirements for animal care, confinement, reporting and record keeping. However these regulations are largely unenforced.