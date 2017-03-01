Ashland harbor breakwater light gets new mission

The Ashland Harbor Breakwater Light has guided ships in navigating the area for 101 years and now gets another mission.

The light was added to the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore in 2014 and has recently had new weather monitoring equipment added to it.

It will now serve as a weather and water quality sentinel, providing real time data on environmental conditions with support from the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.

A hydrologist with the U.S. Geological Survey will monitor the data from offices in Middleton. The equipment will measure temperature, precipitation and wind speed above the water and waves, water currents and lake levels from underwater sensors.

The new information will allow the Park Service to see how water circulates in Chequamegon Bay and how conditions change over time.

KDAL