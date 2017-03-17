Avery convicted of Teresa Halbach’s murder 10 yrs ago

Saturday is the 10th anniversary of the conviction of Steven Avery for the murder of Teresa Halbach. Calument County jurors deliberated for over 30 hours before rendering a verdict, which was read by Judge Patrick Willis on March 18, 2007.

Avery is appealing the conviction, and his new attorneys are having evidence in the case retested. The case received international attention following the release of the controversial Netflix documentary “Making a Murderer” in 2015.

Halbach went missing on Halloween of 2005, after she went to the Avery family’s salvage lot to take pictures of a minivan for Auto Trader magazine.

A jury also found Avery’s nephew, Brendan Dassey, guilty of Halbach’s murder, but a federal judge threw out the conviction last summer. The state is appealing that ruling.

