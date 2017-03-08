Avian influenza confirmed in Wisconsin

Once again, the bird flu has been discovered in in Barron County. On March 4, the USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed low pathogenic avian influenza (LPAI) in a commercial turkey flock owned by Jennie-O Turkey Store in Wisconsin.

This situation in Wisconsin only involves one farm site where experienced flock management personnel identified health issues in the flock and promptly pursued testing. The strain is an H5N2 influenza of North American wild bird lineage.

Jennie-O officials say it’s important to understand that low path avian influenza is common in North America. Jennie-O officials also noted that poultry is safe to eat and products produced in the U.S. are safe for consumption. Avian influenza is an animal health issue, not a food safety issue. Updates and information on food safety are posted on their website: http://foodsafety.jennieo.com

