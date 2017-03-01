Badger hockey weekly honors

After a seven-point weekend that included a hat trick, Wisconsin women’s hockey senior Sarah Nurse was named the WCHA Offensive Player of the Week.

It marks the third time this year that Nurse, an alternate captain, has received accolades from the WCHA as she was named the WCHA Offensive Player of the Week on Oct. 25 and Dec. 6, 2016.

Nurse tallied three points thanks to a goal and two assists in Wisconsin’s 7-0 win against Minnesota State before recording a hat trick along with an assists in the Badgers 6-0 win on Saturday.

Nurse and the No. 1 ranked Badgers take on North Dakota on Saturday in the semifinals of the 2017 WCHA Final Face-Off. Start time is set for 2 p.m. at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis.

Berry named Big Ten’s third star

Following the Wisconsin men’s hockey team’s split with Minnesota over the past weekend, freshman goalie Jack Berry has been selected as the Big Ten’s third star of the week.

Berry stopped 36 shots on Friday night in the Badgers’ 3-2 win at Mariucci Arena to improve his record on the season to 9-5-1 in 18 appearances. He stopped all seven power-play shots he faced from the Gophers as well as saving 17 out of 18 shots in the third period to help UW seal the victory.

Berry’s save percentage moved up to .900 with a 2.59 goals-against average for the year. Berry also leads the Big Ten in goals-against average during conference play (2.67). He ranks fourth in the Big Ten in save percentage, coming in with a .904 clip.

The freshman has posted a 6-3-0 record since the beginning of conference play, helping the Badgers to second place in the Big Ten with four games left to play.

Wisconsin travels to University Park to take on Penn State in a two-game series this weekend. The Badgers trail Minnesota by three points in the Big Ten with four games left to play. The Nittany Lions are five points behind UW in third place. They swept the Badgers in a two game series at the Kohl Center back on Feb. 10-11.