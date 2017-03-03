Badger women fall in Big Ten Tournament

The Wisconsin women’s basketball team gave sixth-seeded Michigan State a run for their money but in the end, it was the Spartans prevailing 70-63 in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.

Wisconsin (9-22) led 37-30 at halftime, led by 10 points each from Cayla McMorris and Avyanna Young.

The Spartans (20-10) got 22 points from Tori Jankoska and 12 points and 12 rebounds from Taya Reimer. They outscored the Badgers by nine points in the third quarter, then held on for the win.

McMorris finished with 18 points and Young 17 points for the Badgers.