Badger women return to Frozen Four semifinals

The top-ranked Wisconsin Badger women’s hockey team is back in the NCAA’s Frozen Four, following their 7-0 win over Robert Morris in Saturday’s quarterfinals at LaBahn Arena.

Freshman MeKenzie Steffan scored two minutes into the game and senior Sarah Nurse added a goal midway through the opening period.

The Badgers then outshot Robert Morris 25-2 in the second period and got goals from Baylee Wellhausen, Maddie Rolfes, Annie Pankowski and Emily Clark.

Clark added a second goal in the third period to cap off the scoring for the Badgers.

Senior Ann-Renee Desbiens earned her 16th shutout of the year and her 10th career postseason shutout for the Badgers (32-2-4).

Wisconsin makes its 10th appearance at the Frozen Four, including their 4th in-a-row. The Badgers will face Boston College in St. Charles, Missouri on Friday.