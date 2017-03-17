Badgers advance with NCAA Tournament win over Virginia Tech (AUDIO)

Senior guard Bronson Koenig hit eight of his 17 three-pointers and finished with 28 points to lead the Wisconsin Badgers to a 84-74 win over Virginia Tech in the first round of the NCAA East Regional on Thursday night in Buffalo.

Fellow senior Nigel Hayes added 16 points, hitting 8 of 9 free throws and Khalil Iverson came off the bench to add 11 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Iverson also converted 7 of 10 free throw chances.

The Badgers (26-9) converted 64.4% of their free throws for the season, but hit 19 of 25 (76%) as a team on Thursday night.

Forward Zach LeDay scored 17 of his 23 points after halftime to lead the Hokies, who saw their season end at 22-11.

Iverson’s performance couldn’t have come at a better time. Ethan Happ was in first half foul trouble and Zak Showalter fouled out with 5:39 left to play and the Badgers leading by just one point.

Wisconsin advanced to face No. 1 Villanova (32-3) in the second round on Saturday at 1:40 p.m. CT (CBS). Villanova advanced to the second round by knocking off 16-seed Mount St. Mary’s 76-56.

AUDIO: Bronson Koenig on his big game :13

AUDIO: Greg Gard on Bronson Koenig :21

AUDIO: Greg Gard is proud of the way his team battled :19