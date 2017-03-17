Google+

Wisconsin Radio Network

Wisconsin News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / Badgers advance with NCAA Tournament win over Virginia Tech (AUDIO)

Badgers advance with NCAA Tournament win over Virginia Tech (AUDIO)

By

Khalil Iverson

Senior guard Bronson Koenig hit eight of his 17 three-pointers and finished with 28 points to lead the Wisconsin Badgers to a 84-74 win over Virginia Tech in the first round of the NCAA East Regional on Thursday night in Buffalo.

Fellow senior Nigel Hayes added 16 points, hitting 8 of 9 free throws and Khalil Iverson came off the bench to add 11 points, seven rebounds and three assists.  Iverson also converted 7 of 10 free throw chances.

The Badgers (26-9) converted 64.4% of their free throws for the season, but hit 19 of 25 (76%) as a team on Thursday night.

Forward Zach LeDay scored 17 of his 23 points after halftime to lead the Hokies, who saw their season end at 22-11.

Iverson’s performance couldn’t have come at a better time.  Ethan Happ was in first half foul trouble and Zak Showalter fouled out with 5:39 left to play and the Badgers leading by just one point.

Wisconsin advanced to face No. 1 Villanova (32-3) in the second round on Saturday at 1:40 p.m. CT (CBS).  Villanova advanced to the second round by knocking off 16-seed Mount St. Mary’s 76-56.

AUDIO: Bronson Koenig on his big game :13

AUDIO: Greg Gard on Bronson Koenig :21

AUDIO: Greg Gard is proud of the way his team battled :19

 

 


Print pagePDF pageEmail page