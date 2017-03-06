Badgers earn No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament

The top-ranked Wisconsin women’s hockey team added the WCHA tournament title to their regular season crown, knocking off number-two Minnesota Duluth in the WCHA Final Faceoff at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis. With the win, the Badgers have secured the number-one overall seed in the 2017 NCAA Women’s Ice Hockey Championship.

It’s the 11th national tournament appearance for Wisconsin, which will host Robert Morris on 2 p.m. Saturday at LaBahn Arena in the NCAA quarterfinals.

Saturday’s meeting will be the ninth between the Badgers and the Colonials. The Badgers (31-2-4) are 7-1-0 all-time against Robert Morris and lead the series 3-1-0 on home ice.

Robert Morris (24-4-6) defeated Syracuse, 2-0, to win the CHA championship on Saturday. The Colonials also captured the CHA regular season title and will make its first ever NCAA tournament appearance on Saturday.