Brewers edge Indians, but Guerra struggles again

Opening day starter Junior Guerra was hit hard for the second straight outing, but the Milwaukee Brewers bounced back to beat the Cleveland Indians 13-12 in Cactus League play in Phoenix.

Guerra allowed four runs on nine hits with two walks and two strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings of work. Over his last two starts, Guerra allowed 16 runs (11 earned) and 19 hits with four home runs.

Orlando Arcia homered twice and Ryan Braun once off of Indians starter Corey Kluber. Eric Sogard and Jesus Aguilar also clubbed home runs. Aguilar’s three run blast two center tied the game in the 8th inning. Aguilar was told after the game that he has made the Brewers opening day roster.

Former Milwaukee Panther Mitch Ghelfi drove in the game winner with a single in the 9th.

The Brewers will close Cactus League play this afternoon against the Angels. They’ll return to Milwaukee for the first of two exhibitions against the Chicago White Sox on Friday night at Miller Park.