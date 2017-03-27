Brewers fall to A’s, Garza struggles in final Cactus League outing

The Oakland A’s scored five runs in the third inning, knocking Matt Garza from the game, on the way to a 11-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday in Cactus League play.

Garza closed out spring ball with a 8.59 ERA, allowing 25 hits in 14 2/3 innings of work.

Ryan Braun gave the Brewers their only run with a solo homer in the fourth inning, his second of the spring.

Brewer transactions

The Brewers optioned reliever Brent Suter to their minor league camp. They still have 15 pitchers on the staff with just one week to go before the regular season opener against the Colorado Rockies at Miller Park.

Suter went 1-0 with a 4.00 ERA in eight appearances this spring.

The Brewers also made a minor-league deal, acquiring catcher Tyler Heineman from Houston for a player to be named later or cash. Heineman played at Class AAA Fresno last season and hit .259 with three home runs and 14 RBI in 73 games.