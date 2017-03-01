Brewers fall to Royals 6-3 in Cactus League

The Milwaukee Brewers fell to 1-3 in Cactus League play, falling 6-3 to the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday. The game’s start was delayed by 22 minutes because of wet grounds.

Brewers starter Zach Davies tossed a scoreless inning with two strikeouts. The Brewers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first two innings behind Domingo Santana’s RBI single and a long home run to center field off the bat of Yadiel Rivera.

The Royals tied the game in the fourth and went in front for good in the sixth inning.

The Brewers had 10 hits, but Keon Broxton had the only multi-hit game with a single and a triple. Broxton is off to a .375 start at the plate.

The Brewers return to Cactus League action this afternoon, facing the Cincinnati Reds. Chase Anderson will get the start for the Brewers.