Bucks beat Hawks, move into 5th place in the East

The Milwaukee Bucks returned home and held off the Atlanta Hawks 100-97 on Friday night at the BMO Harris Bradley Center, winning for the 11th time in the last 13 games.

The Bucks (37-35) moved into a tie for fifth place in the Eastern Conference, tied with Atlanta. The Hawks, who have now lost six straight, still hold the tie-breaker over the Bucks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo came through big for the Bucks again, scoring 34 points and adding 13 rebounds and five assists. Greg Monroe had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Malcolm Brogdon had 14 points and seven assists and Tony Snell added 13 points.

Dennis Schroder had 28 points and Tim Hardaway Jr. had 25 for the Hawks.

Greg Monroe scored a pair of key baskets for the Bucks in the final minute, both assisted by Brogdon.

The Bucks are back home on Sunday afternoon, playing host to the Chicago Bulls at the Bradley Center.