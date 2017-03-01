Bucks get good news on Beasley

The Milwaukee Bucks received some good news on injured forward Michael Beasley on Tuesday. An MRI exam showed Beasley has a hyperextended left knee. The Bucks say he’ll miss at least three games and will be re-evaluated then.

Beasley suffered the injury in the second quarter of Monday’s 102-95 loss to the Cavaliers in Cleveland. He had to be helped off the court and was seen on crutches after the game.

Beasley was the second overall pick in the 2008 draft by the Miami Heat. The Bucks acquired him in a September trade with Houston that sent Tyler Ennis to the Rockets.

Beasley has averaged 9.7 points and 3.6 rebounds in 50 games and leads the team in field-goal percentage at 54.2%.

The Bucks return to action tonight, playing host to the Denver Nuggets at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.