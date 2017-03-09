Bucks push win streak to four, knock off Knicks

Giannis Antetokounmpo poured in 32 points and added 13 rebounds, seven assists, four steals and two blocks, leading the Milwaukee Bucks to a 104-93 win over the New York Knicks at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

Khris Middleton added 18 points and Greg Monroe had 17 points and eight rebounds as the Bucks (30-33) picked up their fourth straight win.

The Bucks drew to within a half game of both Detroit and Chicago, who both lost last night.

Derrick Rose scored 26 points (20 in the 2nd half) to lead the Knicks (26-39).

Antetokounmpo scored 22 of his 32 points in the second half. He had 11 points, four rebounds and three assists in the fourth quarter alone.

The Bucks return to the Bradley Center on Friday night to host Indiana.

AUDIO: Giannis Antetokounmpo on the win :11

AUDIO: Jason Kidd says the Bucks defense was key to the win :22