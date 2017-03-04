Bucks rebound to beat Clippers

The Milwaukee Bucks turned 23 turnovers into 41 points, on their way to a 112-101 win over the Los Angeles Clippers at the BMO Harris Bradley Center on Friday night.

The Bucks (27-33), who moved within 1 1/2 games of the eighth spot in the Eastern conference playoff chase, currently occupied by the Detroit Pistons.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points, eight assists and five rebounds. Greg Monroe had 24 points, five rebounds and five assists and Khris Middleton added 19 points, nine assists, four steals and four rebounds to lead the Bucks. Matthew Dellavedova also chipped in with 15 points and eight assists in 36 minutes off the bench.

Blake Griffin and Chris Paul had 21 points apiece for the Clippers.

The Bucks return to action again tonight, playing host to the Toronto Raptors at the Bradley Center tonight.